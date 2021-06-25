Chauvin prosecutor tells judge that Floyd was tortured

A prosecutor told the judge at Derek Chauvin’s sentencing that the former Minneapolis police officer should face a maximum sentence because he violated an officer’s most important job by failing to provide for George Floyd’s care while trying to take him into custody. Chauvin was being sentenced Friday on a second-degree murder charge in the May 25, 2020 death of the Black man under the officer’s knee. Prosecutor Matthew Frank said Chauvin disregarded “all that training he received” and assaulted Floyd until he suffocated. He told Judge Peter Cahill that “torture is the right word” to describe how Floyd died.He told Judge Peter Cahill that “torture is the right word” to describe how Floyd died.