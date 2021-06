BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - The body of a white man who was believed to be at least 60 years old has been pulled from the Mississippi River.

The body was discovered at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 25 near Aghaming Park in the town of Buffalo. That is right across from Winona, Minnesota.

Authorities don't know who the man is. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office at 608-685-4433.