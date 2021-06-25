Biden names special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights

President Joe Biden is naming a special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights. The White House says Jessica Stern, executive director of OutRight Action International, will fill the State Department post. Her responsibilities will involve ensuring that U.S. diplomacy and foreign assistance promote and protect the LGBTQ rights around the world. OutRight defends human rights and works to prevent abuses of LGBTQ people. In her new role, Stern is to help put in place a presidential memorandum to advance the rights of LGBTQ people as well as bring together like-minded governments, nonprofits and corporations to uphold equality and dignity, according to the White House.