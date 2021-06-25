Asian stocks rise after US rally on infrastructure deal

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are rising, buoyed by the rally on Wall Street that came after President Joe Biden announced a bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending. Benchmarks in Japan, China, South Korea and Australia all rose in afternoon trading. A recovery in the U.S. economy is a boon for this export-driven region. Although the vaccine rollout in Asia has lagged most parts of U.S. and Europe, the perk from an overseas recovery is likely to come long before herd immunity against the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. infrastructure plan will cost $973 billion over five years, and a bigger spending plan from Biden is still possible. The deal is sure to benefit companies in construction and building materials.