Another Kentucky council votes to ban ‘no-knock’ warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The council in Kentucky’s second-largest city has voted to ban the use of “no-knock” warrants. News outlets report the Lexington council voted 10-5 to ban no-knock warrants after more than three hours of debate Thursday night. Last year, the Louisville, Kentucky, Metro Council voted to ban the warrants, which permit officers to enter a home or residence without knocking. The change came after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville police as officers burst into her home while conducting a narcotics investigation in March 2020. No drugs were found at her home.