You Ask, We Answer: The split of London Road

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On London Road you can set one foot in the city of Eau Claire, one in the Town of Washington, but why?

On this edition of 'You Ask, We Answer,' we found out.

According to the city of Eau Claire officials, on March 17th, 1983 the Washington Heights Sanitary District and the city of Eau Claire came to an agreement: The Washington Heights Sanitary District sold its water and sewer systems to the city in return for the debt of the district, annexing part of London Road to Eau Claire.

As Eau Claire's city limits extended, so did the city's sewer service.

"The Town of Washington had wells and septic and then as the city expanded with their water and sanitary utilities, the homes within the township would annex to the city, so the district was originally just developed based on the utility services," said Leah Ness, the Eau Claire's Deputy City Engineer.

Ness said that if a property is receiving sanitary and water services from the city, it must annex to the city.