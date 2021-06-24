White House preparing to relocate Afghans who helped US

The Biden administration is stepping up preparation to begin relocating tens of thousands of Afghan interpreters and others who worked with U.S. forces during the long war. A senior administration officials says they would go to other countries while their applications for entry into the United States are processed. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the yet to be publicly announced plans. The White House has begun to brief lawmakers on the outlines of their plans. With U.S. and NATO forces facing a Sept. 11 deadline to leave Afghanistan, the Biden administration has faced increased pressure from lawmakers, veterans and others to evacuate thousands of Afghans who helped U.S. military operations.