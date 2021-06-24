Valerie Biden Owens, the president’s sister, has a book deal

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden’s sister, confidante and longtime political strategist, Valerie Biden Owens, has a book deal. Celadon Books tells The Associated Press on Thursday that Owens will cover everything from her childhood as the only girl among four siblings to her “trailblazing, decades-long professional relationship” with Biden, who has referred to Owens as his best friend. Vogue magazine last year dubbed her “The Biden Whisperer.” The memoir is called “Growing Up Biden” and is scheduled for next April. The 75-year-old Owens has been working on her brother’s campaigns for virtually his entire career, dating back to high school.