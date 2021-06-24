UN: 275 million people used drugs worldwide in 2020

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations says around 275 million people have used drugs worldwide last year, while over 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders. That’s according to the World Drug Report released by the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime in Vienna. The report, which was published Thursday, also said many countries reported a rise in the use of cannabis during the coronavirus pandemic. In surveys of health professionals across 77 countries, 42% said that cannabis use had increased. A rise in the non-medical use of pharmaceutical drugs has also been observed in the same period.