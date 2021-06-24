Strong to severe storms continue through the evening

A cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms formed this afternoon and are slowly moving southeast. The threat for 5pm to 9pm is generally east of highway 53 and south of highway ten, though the threat does extend further north into Clark county.

Storms have a history of producing 1 to 2 inch diameter hailstones and that will continue to be the primary threat this evening, with gusty straight-line winds also possible with a small, but non-zero, chance of a weak tornado.

If a warning gets issued for your area, seek shelter inside a sturdy building. Stay away from windows as the large hail can be driven by wind through them, and straight line gusts can knock down trees into homes. While an interior room of your well-built home is generally safe from these threats, going to your tornado shelter is never a bad idea when dangerous storms move through.

Rain chances taper off overnight, and most of Friday looks dry, though we cannot rule out an isolated shower or storm. Better chances return Saturday for mainly scattered showers, but isolated thunder is possible. As of Thursday evening, there is not a severe weather risk for Western Wisconsin for Friday or Saturday.

On and off slight chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms continue through much of next week, though widespread rainfall isn't looking likely beyond Saturday's chances.