Storm chances continue, but the severe threat is almost non-existent

Severe storms raged in the eastern portion of the Chippewa Valley this afternoon and evening. A tornado was captured on video by a trained spotter just east of Bruce. That tornado took off a roof of a shed, siding off a house, and dealt tree damage.

Courtesy: Kenny Meisegeier

Courtesy: Kenny Meisegeier

Courtesy: Kenny Meisegeier

In addition to the tornado, there were many reports of damaging hail reaching up to the size of an egg (2" in diameter) and numerous trees damaged, especially in Chippewa county from Bloomer to Eagleton.

These storms were fueled by hot and humid air ahead of a strong cold front. Dew points topped out in the 70s and highs climbed into the upper 80s and even some low 90s.

As is the case with summertime storms, not everywhere got rain today, but there will still be more chances of rainfall through the weekend and possible much of next week.

Heavy rain is expected in Wisconsin through the end of the weekend, but the heaviest rain will likely fall in the southern part of the state where several inches are likely. Closer to the Chippewa Valley, totals will likely taper off quickly to just 1/4" to 1" of rainfall through Sunday.

Storms have exited this evening, and a quiet night is ahead. While rain and a few storms could pop up tomorrow, it's just a slight chance. Better chances arrive Saturday when scattered rain showers are likely throughout the day.

Sunday will once again be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. That trend will continue next week. Monday through Thursday looks similar as the same weather pattern sticks around with slight chances of showers and thunderstorms each day, but likely not a washout or widespread.