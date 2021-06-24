Special Weather Statement until THU 4:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Barron County

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN BARRON AND NORTHEASTERN

POLK COUNTIES…

At 337 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of

Cumberland, or 22 miles southwest of Spooner, moving southeast at 45

mph.

Nickel size hail is possible with this storm.

This storm will be near…

Cumberland around 350 AM CDT.

Almena around 355 AM CDT.

Barron around 405 AM CDT.

Rice Lake around 410 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Cumberland Airport,

Comstock and Mckinley.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.