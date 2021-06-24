Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 4:52AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 452 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Weyerhaeuser,

or 12 miles southwest of Ladysmith, moving east at 45 mph.

Dime size hail is possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Bruce, Sheldon, Conrath, Island Lake and Holcombe.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.