Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 3:12PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 312 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Sheldon to 7 miles southwest of New

Auburn. Movement was east at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these

storms.

These storms will be near…

Jump River around 345 PM CDT.

Chelsea and Westboro around 445 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Wood Lake, Polley,

The Mondeaux Flowage, Highway 13 And County Road M, Perkinstown,

County Roads A And E, Highway M And Joe Martin Road, Esadore Lake,

Camp Forest Spring and Kathryn Lake.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.