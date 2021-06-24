Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 2:33PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 233 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of

New Auburn, or 20 miles southwest of Ladysmith, moving east at 10

mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Island Lake and Chippewa Moraine State Rec Area.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.