Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 2:33PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 2:33PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
At 233 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of
New Auburn, or 20 miles southwest of Ladysmith, moving east at 10
mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Island Lake and Chippewa Moraine State Rec Area.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.