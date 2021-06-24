Soccer game kept woman away from condo wing that collapsed

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A woman may have soccer to thank for a decision to not stay overnight in the wing of a 12-story condo building outside of Miami that collapsed. Patricia Avilez told The Associated Press that she keeps an eye on her brother-in-law’s condo when he’s away. His unit is located in the section of the L-shaped building that pancaked early Thursday in the town of Surfside, killing at least one person. Avilez says she initially planned to go there Wednesday night and sleep over. But she was watching a soccer game and decided to just wait until the morning. On her way over before dawn Thursday, she heard about the collapse.