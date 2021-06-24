Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 5:14PM CDT until June 24 at 5:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 514 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spencer, or 18

miles northeast of Neillsville, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

central Clark County, including the following locations… County K

And Capital Road, Mead Lake, Highway 73 And 98, Atwood, Tioga,

Veefkind and Longwood.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.