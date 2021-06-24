Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 5:01PM CDT until June 24 at 5:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 501 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greenwood, or

14 miles north of Neillsville, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe storm will be near…

Greenwood around 510 PM CDT.

Loyal around 525 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include County K

And Capital Road, Mead Lake, Highway 73 And 98, Atwood, Tioga,

Veefkind and Longwood.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.