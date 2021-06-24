Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 4:53PM CDT until June 24 at 5:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 451 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located 8 miles west of

Greenwood moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage

to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

This severe storm will be near…

Greenwood around 515 PM CDT.

Loyal around 530 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include County K

And Capital Road, Mead Lake, Highway 73 And 98, Atwood, Tioga,

Veefkind and Longwood.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.