Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 4:46PM CDT until June 24 at 5:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central Clark County in central Wisconsin…
* Until 545 PM CDT.
* At 446 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of
Thorp, or 20 miles northwest of Neillsville, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near…
Greenwood around 530 PM CDT.
Loyal around 545 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include County K
And Capital Road, Mead Lake, Highway 73 And 98, Atwood, Tioga,
Veefkind and Longwood.
