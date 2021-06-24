Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 4:46PM CDT until June 24 at 5:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Clark County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 446 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of

Thorp, or 20 miles northwest of Neillsville, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Greenwood around 530 PM CDT.

Loyal around 545 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include County K

And Capital Road, Mead Lake, Highway 73 And 98, Atwood, Tioga,

Veefkind and Longwood.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.