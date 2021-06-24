Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 4:20PM CDT until June 24 at 5:00PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 419 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cadott, or 18

miles northeast of Eau Claire, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Boyd around 425 PM CDT.

Stanley around 430 PM CDT.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.