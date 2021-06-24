Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 4:03PM CDT until June 24 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 403 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of

Chippewa Falls, or 12 miles northeast of Eau Claire, moving southeast

at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Lake Wissota.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.