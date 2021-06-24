Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 4:03PM CDT until June 24 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 4:03PM CDT until June 24 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNUpdated
At 403 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of
Chippewa Falls, or 12 miles northeast of Eau Claire, moving southeast
at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Lake Wissota.
This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.