Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 3:59AM CDT until June 24 at 4:30AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 359 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cumberland, or

12 miles west of Rice Lake, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe storm will be near…

Rice Lake and Cameron around 420 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Cumberland Airport and Rice Lake Airport.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.