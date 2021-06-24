Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 3:51PM CDT until June 24 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 3:51PM CDT until June 24 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNUpdated
At 350 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bloomer, or 13
miles north of Eau Claire, moving southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe storm will be near…
Chippewa Falls around 400 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lake
Wissota.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.