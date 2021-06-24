Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 3:46PM CDT until June 24 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fairchild, or

19 miles west of Neillsville, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe storm will be near…

Fairchild around 355 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Levis,

Requa and Merrillan.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.