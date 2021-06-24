Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 3:42PM CDT until June 24 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 341 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bloomer, or

15 miles north of Eau Claire, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Chippewa Falls around 400 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lake

Wissota.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.