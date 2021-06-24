Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 3:41PM CDT until June 24 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 340 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Price, or 19

miles northeast of Whitehall, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe storm will be near…

Fairchild around 355 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Levis,

Requa and Merrillan.

This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 92 and 95.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.