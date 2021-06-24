Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 3:33PM CDT until June 24 at 3:45PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 333 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bloomer, or 16

miles north of Eau Claire, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Bloomer and Chippewa Moraine State Rec Area.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.