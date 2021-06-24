Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 3:21PM CDT until June 24 at 3:45PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 319 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Auburn, or

22 miles north of Eau Claire, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northwestern Chippewa County, including the following locations…

Chippewa Moraine State Rec Area.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.