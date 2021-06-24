Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 3:04PM CDT until June 24 at 3:45PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Barron County in northwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 345 PM CDT.

* At 304 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Auburn,

or 22 miles southeast of Rice Lake, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Bloomer around 315 PM CDT.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.