Senate passes transportation bill; Minnesota budget advances

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers have made more progress toward completing the next state budget. The Senate gave unanimous final approval Thursday to a $7.3 billion transportation bill and sent it to the governor. Five of a dozen must-pass budget bills now await Gov. Tim Walz’s signature. And negotiators earlier Thursday announced an agreement on the big health and human services budget. That leaves the public safety budget bill as the only remaining must-pass legislation on which lawmakers have yet to make a deal. Negotiators for Senate Republicans and House Democrats remain divided on whether to include new police accountability measures.