More financial assistance coming to agricultural producers

(WQOW) - The USDA said more help is on the way for agricultural producers and dairy farmers. The Pandemic Assistance for Producers Initiative was recently announced to help farmers who have been struggling.

Back in March, $6 billion federal was made available for agricultural producers, but some, like Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin said it was not enough to reach people still in need after the challenges the pandemic has caused.



There are a number of financial assistance programs available, and some are new. For dairy farmers, a new program will provide $400 million to address food insecurity and waste and $580 million will be made available to support the dairy margin coverage program.



There will also be up to $20 million available for organic farms or producers transitioning to organic farming, and $700 million available in grants for protection measures like PPE for those in agriculture to protect themselves against COVID-19.



Baldwin said she supported the funding because, from what she has seen, other federal financial relief wasn't getting to small farms in Wisconsin.

"We've lost far too [many] small dairy farms across Wisconsin in the last several years because of these multiple challenges," Baldwin said. "This USDA infusion of money into dairy specific programs is going to make some who have been able to hang on make it through."

Baldwin said she believes these programs will be helping hands to those struggling.



For more information on these programs, click or tap here.