Memorial grad competes at Olympic Trials, advances to semifinals

EUGENE, OR (WQOW) - The Olympics are under a month away, and one Memorial graduate is looking to run his way onto Team USA.

Drake Schneider competed in the first round of qualifying for the 400m hurdles. He finished fourth in his heat with a time of 50.57 seconds.

Initially, Schneider's time was not fast enough to qualify for the semifinals, but Amere Lattin, who finished first in Schneider's heat, was disqualified.

Schnieder competes in the 400m hurdles semifinals on June 25.

