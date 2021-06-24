Masks may become common cold prevention etiquette

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Even as requirements end, some health experts say not to throw out your face masks just yet.

According to the CDC, almost 42% of American's have their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, and that masks are no longer recommended for those who are fully vaccinated. But Ajay Sethi, a professor at UW-Health, said that masks are helpful in preventing more than just COVID-19.



Masks stop the air you breathe out from reaching others around you, Sethi said, and can help limit the spread of the common cold and the flu. He hopes that wearing a mask while sick and in public will become normalized.

"We already had sort of before-COVID etiquette around coughing," Sethi said. "Like coughing into in your elbow. Lots of people come to me sometimes and say 'oh don't come too close I have a cold,' I would say let's add masks to the toolbox."

He adds that masks may become as common as tissues and hand sanitizer are for those who are feeling sick.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker