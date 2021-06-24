Level 2 risk for scattered severe thunderstorms Thursday

A few stronger storms worked their way through the Chippewa Valley early Thursday and with the heat and humidity sticking around, there's plenty of fuel for more.

Thursday will be hot and humid again with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Dew points will be in the upper 60s which will feel thick and muggy. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. It will be mostly cloudy.

There is a level 2 risk for scattered severe thunderstorms across portions of the Chippewa Valley. There is also a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms, mainly northwest of Eau Claire for late Thursday afternoon.

The main threats include large hail and strong straight line winds. We can't rule out an isolated tornado, either. This second round of storms will highly depend on how much instability we can create as the cold front approaches.

Clouds will be the main factor in limiting our severe chances this evening. If we get some clearing, instability will become greater, which could lead to stronger storms.

Most model guidance suggests we'll see these storms develop after 4 pm, but again it will depend on when the cold front gets here.

More scattered showers and storms look possible heading into Friday, but most of them stay south until closer to the overnight hours. Then, it looks like more wide spread showers and storms look possible on Saturday.

Rainfall amounts will be spotty through our chances late Friday. The heaviest rainfall has shifted further south, but we could still see upwards of an inch or so through Friday. With more rain coming Saturday, too.