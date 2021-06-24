JONAH to launch Eau Claire Tenant Landlord Resource Center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new program is looking to mediate between landlords and tenants before eviction is even in the works.

The Affordable House Task Force of the nonprofit JONAH (Joining Our Neighbors, Advancing Hope) plans to launch the Eau Claire Tenant Landlord Resource Center.

Startup costs for the first year of operation will be funded by a $56,000 grant from the Pablo Foundation. Some of that money will be used for computers, printers, phones, and training volunteers to be mediators.

A $3,000 grant from the Eau Claire Community Foundation will be used to build the center's website.

JONAH officials said landlords are essentially running a business, so they want to provide them resources as well as help tenants know their rights, how to be a good tenant, and when something goes wrong, how to fix it before it becomes a bigger problem.

"We want to talk to tenants and their landlords long before anybody uses the word eviction. We want to head-off problems. We want to find solutions, and we want to work with both tenants and landlords to create a better working relationship," said Judi Moseley, co-chair of the JONAH Affordable Housing Task Force.

Moseley said there's not many resources for landlords and tenants until you get down to Madison.

Susan Wolfgram, AHTF co-chair added, “One eviction can change the trajectory of an individual or a family’s life and multiple evictions in a community are destabilizing. Early intervention between tenants and landlords before the word ‘eviction’ is even spoken, benefits everyone.”

The center will be volunteer-run, but JONAH does hope to eventually have a full-time staff member.

Operations will begin in August out of an office at Grace Lutheran Church on 202 W Grand Avenue in Eau Claire.