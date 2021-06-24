In Mexico, colonial ruins shattered by truck, rains

MEXICO CITY (AP) — It hasn’t been a good week for Mexico’s colonial-era architecture. The government said Thursday that a truck driver with an over-sized load had bashed through part of an archway of a centuries-old colonial aqueduct south of Mexico City. And on Friday, heavy rains caused part of the facade of a centuries-old church to collapse in the Yucatan peninsula. All of that comes three weeks after Mexico had to send in the National Guard and police to finally stop private construction work that probably trashed pre-Hispanic archaeological sites in Teotihuacan. Like most modern societies, Mexico has a hard time co-exiting with its wealth of historical architecture.