Hunt for suspect ongoing after Florida police officer shot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a Florida police officer was shot and seriously wounded. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters at a news conference that the 26-year-old officer was in critical condition after he was shot in the head. The officer’s name was not immediately released. Authorities named the wanted suspect as 29-year-old Othal Wallace. Young said the officer approached Wallace Wednesday night as he sat in a gray Honda HR-V and was shot while “escorting him out of the car.” A $100,000 reward is being offered for Wallace’s capture.