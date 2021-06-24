How to avoid blue-green algae

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- While the hot weather may attract crowds to beaches and lakes, there are some dangers that float right on the surface. Namely, blue-green algae.

The algae doesn't look like much other than muck, but large concentrations of the bacteria can be harmful to both pets and people. When ingested, common symptoms in people are rashes, hives, diarrhea and even respiratory problems, and in pets, vomiting, seizures and disorientation.

Most recognizable by its foul odor, blue-green algae often occurs in the summer months as waters heat up. It shows itself as foam, scum, or fluorescent colors.

But these signs alone are not proof of the water being poisonous.

"The best practice is if you see something on the water that looks like it might be algae, or if you're not sure, is to just stay out of the water," said Audrey Boerner, public health specialist for the Eau Claire Health Department. "You can also check the website of the Eau Claire Health Department, and we often close beaches if there is an issue with the water quality. So that would be another place to check before heading out from your home."

Boerner also recommends people and pets wash themselves off with clean water immediately after swimming. If you, a pet, or child seems sick after swimming, it is important to call your doctor right away.