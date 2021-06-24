Honduras opens embassy in Jerusalem, 4th country to do so

JERUSALEM (AP) — Honduras has opened its embassy in Israel in contested Jerusalem, becoming the fourth country to follow the U.S. lead in moving its chief diplomatic mission from Tel Aviv. Israel views the entire city as its unified capital, while the Palestinians want east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state. The rival claims were at the heart of the unrest in April and May that eventually ignited an 11-day Gaza war. The U.S. inaugurated its embassy in the city in 2018, and Guatemala, Kosovo and Honduras followed suit. Paraguay opened its embassy in Jerusalem in 2018, but then reversed course months later. Most countries maintain embassies in Tel Aviv.