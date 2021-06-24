High bridge closed due to crack in middle limestone pier

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa River high bridge has seen more in its 141-year life than most.

It's been a railroad to multiple different companies, a spot on a journey from city to city and a means of transportation from Forest Street to First Street. Now, it's closed to the public.

Eau Claire City engineers said the middle limestone pier, which is part of the bridge's base, has a crack in it. The crack has continued to split further down the pier.

Engineers are currently monitoring the shifting of the bridge because there are support beams within the pier that are buckling. Engineers do not know the risk of the bridge collapsing, but are treating it as if it could.

"We asked for our other inspectors to come out, structural inspectors to come out and take a look at the structure as a whole. We have survey equipment on the bridge that we can shoot elevations and monitor the movement of the structure," said Leah Ness, Eau Claire's deputy city engineer.

City engineers are working with the DNR and the Corps of Engineers to develop a road in the river to get to the pier and stabilize the structure.

Contracted engineers will also help the city determine whether they'll need to remove the structure or not.

Either way, the city says the extent of the damage could potentially cost millions of dollars.