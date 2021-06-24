Haiti awaits first vaccines amid delays, renewed promises

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials are offering new promises that Haiti will soon receive its first vaccine as the country of more than 11 million people reels from a spike in coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths that have saturated hospitals. A Pan American Health Organization official said during an online meeting Thursday that vaccinations in Haiti will start “very soon,” though she did not say exactly when the doses are to arrive. Meanwhile, a U.N. program that delivers coronavirus vaccines to poor countries and has Haiti on its list has cut its supply forecast this year by more than 100 million doses. Haiti has reported 400 deaths from COVID-19, although experts say they believe those numbers are severely underreported given the lack of widespread testing.