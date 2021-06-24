Greece: Priest held for psychiatric exam after acid attack

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A defrocked Greek Orthodox priest arrested following an acid attack that injured seven senior bishops and three other people is undergoing psychiatric evaluation before charges are to be considered. The 37-year-old suspect was arrested by a police guard late Wednesday after he allegedly threw acid at the bishops during a disciplinary hearing, following the announcement that he had been formally removed from the clergy for alleged misconduct. The attack was condemned by Greece’s government, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I who is based in Istanbul, Turkey.