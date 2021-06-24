Flood Advisory issued June 24 at 5:27PM CDT until June 24 at 8:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Central Clark County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 527 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated 2 to 4 inches of rain has

fallen across central Clark County. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Loyal, Greenwood, Sterling Avenue And Starks Road, Mead Lake,

Seven Sister Mounds, Riplinger and The Blue Swamp.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.