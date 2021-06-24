Skip to Content

ECPD identifies two burglary suspects from Wednesday, third is still on the run

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We now know the names of a man and a woman Eau Claire police arrested for allegedly trying to steal an ATM from an Eau Claire golf course.

Police say at about 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, three people tried taking an ATM from inside Princeton Valley Golf Course.

They took off and a search ensued.

Police say Tayler Lee Frank, 28, and Nicholas Michael Mason, 31, were arrested after that search on Wednesday. Police say both people are from St. Paul, Minnesota.

Police add Mason ingested drugs prior to being arrested and was taken to the hospital.

A third person is still on the run as of 11:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say they do not know who the third person is.

