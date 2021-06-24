EC Health Dept. opening drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It is about to get easier than ever to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

With the pending closure of the clinic at Zorn Arena, the health department and UW-Eau Claire are teaming up to open clinics on campus and at the health department.

On Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. between July 7-28, you will be able to get vaccinated in UWEC's Water Street parking lot which has entrances on Chippewa Street and 2nd Avenue. You are asked to use the 2nd Avenue entrance. This will be a drive-thru clinic for anyone 12 and older.

On Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. between July 8-29, you will be able to get vaccinated at the health department. This option is not drive-thru, so you will need to go inside the building to get vaccinated. You are asked to enter door C12E which is at the intersection of Lake Street and 2nd Avenue. This is also for anyone 12 and older.

The Zorn Clinic is closing on June 30. In the two-and-a-half months it has been open, more than 14,400 doses were administered.

“The partnership that came together to operate the Zorn Arena Clinic for nearly three months has been an incredible asset to help get many people vaccinated in our community and region,” said Lieske Giese, Health Department director. “Now, we are excited to offer a drive-thru clinic for anyone who prefers to get vaccinated while staying in their car. Just drive up, roll down your window, and roll up your sleeve.”

