D3 state track and field meet recap

LA CROSSE (WQOW) - Thursday was Division 3's day at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association track and field championships.

Durand High School finished fourth overall in the boys team standings followed by Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in fifth. Ladysmith High School finished seventh in the girls team standings.

Find full results from Thursday's competition here

Durand's Parker Schneider won two of the three events he competed in - the 1600 meter run and the 800 meter run.

Independence/Gilmanton's Ziyannah Conner took the 100 meter hurdles title in 15.6 seconds.

Friday, Division 2 teams take over Roger Harring Stadium.