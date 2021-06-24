Couple of 12 years go on first date in year-and-a-half

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A couple in their 80s got to go on their first date in a year-and-a-half.

Eleanor Paulson moved into Milestone Senior Living just before pandemic related shutdowns began. Her boyfriend Al Phelps lives at his own home, and when he couldn't visit, he would call from her from outside her window.



As restrictions have eased, the couple of 12 years has been able to see each other, but hadn't gone out on a date. That changed last week when they were surprised with a limo ride and dinner at Johnny's Italians Steakhouse.

"Wonderful experience," Paulson said. "To be all dressed up and waited on like that. I couldn't be happier. It's a memory I'll cherish."

The date was organized by Milestone Senior Living which does a monthly Dare to Dream program where it makes something joyful happen for a resident.