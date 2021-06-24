Chippewa River High Bridge closure impacts EC Marathon route

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa River High Bridge is one of many landmarks that hundreds of runners cross while racing in the Eau Claire Marathon.

However, that race route is running into some issues, since that bridge is closed due to a significant structural issue.

Race organizers are not crossing their fingers that the bridge will open in time. The race will be rerouted.

"In the last 24 hours, my committee has stepped up unbelievably and has been down by the bridge, looking at different routes," said Emily Uelmen, race director. "We've talked to our certifiers. So, we'll have something."

Uelmen mentioned the race will also have to be re-certified, as it is a Boston Marathon qualifying course.

"There's a process," said Uelmen. "You have to measure the course, you have to work with the certifier and then they have to bring it to Boston to okay it, but that's why we got on it."

Uelmen said eliminating the High Bridge may also eliminate other bridges when reworking the race route. However, she said the safety of the runners is priority. There is no timeline on when the new route will be released.

Last year the Eau Claire Marathon went virtual due to the pandemic. This year, the race was pushed back to Sept. 25-26, to ensure runners are safe to race in-person.