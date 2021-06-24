Australian judge says woman can be extradited to Chile

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge has dismissed a woman’s appeal against extradition to Chile where she is wanted on kidnapping charges dating to Augusto Pinochet’s military dictatorship in the 1970s. Adriana Rivas was an assistant to the head of the DINA secret police in Chile. Her lawyers say her tasks were mundane and she was not a DINA agent. She says she never met the seven alleged kidnap victims, who have never been found. The judge turned down her appeal of a magistrate’s decision last year that Rivas could be extradited. She can still appeal to the court’s full bench. A Sydney-based advocate for Pinochet’s victims says the victims’ families welcomed the court ruling.